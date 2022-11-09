Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Raised by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.00.

Trisura Group Stock Down 2.6 %

About Trisura Group

TSE TSU opened at C$43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.96.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.