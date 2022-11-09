QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.65 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $14,412.39 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00014423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.32475894 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $13,292.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

