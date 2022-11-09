Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,513,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

