Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
FMB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 430,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
