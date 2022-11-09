Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 430,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.