Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for about 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

RQI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 285,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

