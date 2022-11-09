Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,258,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,773. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

