Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,011,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,095,000 after buying an additional 1,295,133 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 2,472,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,171. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

