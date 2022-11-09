Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 16,060,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,371,857. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.