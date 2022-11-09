Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 150,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

