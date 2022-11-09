Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.