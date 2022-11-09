QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.02 billion.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.21.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

