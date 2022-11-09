Quantum Hits 1-Day Volume of $190,532.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 78.2% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $486.73 million and approximately $190,532.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,524.04 or 1.00144878 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008680 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00042636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00236080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000132 BTC.

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25129726 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,003.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

