Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $447.99 Million (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 81.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004362 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $447.99 million and approximately $190,706.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 80% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25129726 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,003.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

