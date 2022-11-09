QuarkChain Trading Down 23.2% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $44.68 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

