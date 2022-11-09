QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $142,982.00

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $105.87 million and $142,982.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.39 or 1.00076845 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00228347 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001376 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $142,717.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

