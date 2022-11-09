Quent Capital LLC Acquires 19 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. CWM LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

GWW stock opened at $600.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $606.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

