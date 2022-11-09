Quent Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.3 %

MANH opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $179.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

