Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 73,520 shares during the period.

LIT opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

