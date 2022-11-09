Quent Capital LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.