Quent Capital LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $212.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

