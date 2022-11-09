Quent Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Green Plains Price Performance

About Green Plains

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.