Quent Capital LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Republic Services Announces Dividend

RSG opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.