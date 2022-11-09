Quent Capital LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1,110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.