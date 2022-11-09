Quent Capital LLC Sells 631 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

