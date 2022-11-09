Quent Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

