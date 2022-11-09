R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 101,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,040 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,444,365 shares of company stock valued at $317,596,021. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

