Radicle Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00008833 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and $21.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00554116 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.97 or 0.28917155 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000357 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
