RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.46

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 4613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RadNet Trading Down 14.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $819.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118,940 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in RadNet by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 1,020,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,418,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

