Rally Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Rally has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $42.51 million and $4.57 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00538973 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.42 or 0.28074224 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,537,199,305 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

