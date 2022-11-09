Raymond James Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$6.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$136.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 17.36.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.