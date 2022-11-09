Raymond James Cuts Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $42.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Perrigo Stock Down 15.3 %
Shares of PRGO opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
