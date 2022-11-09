Raymond James Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 12.6 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

