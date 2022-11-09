Raymond James Raises Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $30.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.