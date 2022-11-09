Raymond James Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

