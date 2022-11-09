Raymond James Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,855. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

