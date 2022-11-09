Raymond James Upgrades Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) to “Strong-Buy”

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDT. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 236,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,378. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$362.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.18.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

