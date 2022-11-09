RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

RealReal Stock Down 11.9 %

REAL opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 6,938.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 67.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

