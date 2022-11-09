Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) recently:
- 11/4/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00.
- 11/2/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 10/27/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Entegris Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 22,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.
Institutional Trading of Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
