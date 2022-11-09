Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $706.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.49.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

