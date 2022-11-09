Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $120.00.

10/20/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $90.00.

10/12/2022 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $182.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/13/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 1,945,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.