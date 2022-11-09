Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ball (BALL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ball (NYSE: BALL) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $51.00.

10/24/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00.

10/13/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $60.00.

10/5/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $50.00.

9/27/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $54.00.

9/26/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00.

9/15/2022 – Ball is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Ball Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

