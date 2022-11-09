ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 4,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.96. 321,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

