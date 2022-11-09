Resolute Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resolute Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 317,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

