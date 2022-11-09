Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 129,019 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5,973.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,580,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOOV traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,819. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15.

