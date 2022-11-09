Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.29. 1,057,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $291.84.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

