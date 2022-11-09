Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 5,577,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

