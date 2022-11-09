Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 29,333 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $61,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

SCHG stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,367. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

