Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 973 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

