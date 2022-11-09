RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
