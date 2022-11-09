RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

