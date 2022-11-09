Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

